A biker has died in a crash with a car on the A358 in Axminster.

Officers were called to the scene on Chard Road at the junction with South Common Road, at around 8.44am on Wednesday 28 June.

A Range Rover and a motorcycle were involved.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old man from the Axminster area, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car was uninjured, and his front seat female passenger sustained slight injuries.

Police closed the road to conduct an examination of the scene. It was reopened at around 4.30pm.

Officers say they want to thank the members of public for their patience and consideration while this investigation took place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, are being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police here or by calling 101 quoting log 214 of 28/6/23.