A boy was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash near Launceston on Wednesday 28 June.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a silver Volkswagen Golf on the B3254 near Ladycross, Boyton at around 10am.

The boy, who was a passenger in the car, was flown by air ambulance to Bristol Royal Infirmary.

The male driver of the car and a teenaged girl, who was a rear seat passenger, sustained serious injuries. Another man and a second boy both received more minor injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and it reopened at around 4pm.

Officers from the Serious Collisions Investigation Team are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 279 of Wednesday 28 June.