A unicorn statue on an art trail in Bristol has been damaged within hours of being put up.

The "Butterfly Concerto" sculpture forms part of Unicorn Fest - an event taking place across the city and North Somerset this summer to raise money for Leukaemia Care.

It celebrates 650 years since Bristol became a city, using its former emblem, the unicorn.

The trail stretches from the Clifton Suspension Bridge to Weston-super-Mare and met with joy and excitement when it was announced.

Unicorns and their foals will make their way to their locations for the next nine weeks, with a total of 60 statues across the region.

However, less than 24 hours after being placed on the trail, Butterfly Concerto's horn was snapped off.

In a Facebook post the Unicorn Fest organisers said they were "dismayed" by the damage.

The full post said: "Unfortunately we need to report our first breakage of the trail.

"Less than 24 hours after being placed on the trail, the horn on the fabulous Butterfly Concerto has been snapped off.

"We will be working as quickly as possible to repair this unicorn but we're dismayed this has happened even before the trail has begun.

"We urge all members of the public to enjoy the trail by simply looking and taking photos of the unicorns.

"Please do not climb or stand on the plinths and please do not touch their horns.

"We want as many people as possible to enjoy this trail and we need to avoid incidents like this.

"This is a charity event to raise money and awareness for Leukaemia Care UK and every single breakage takes away from money being raised to support leukaemia patients and their families.

"If you’d like to support Leukaemia Care financially during the trail, you can scan the Moneyhub QR code on the plaques. Alternatively, donate here."