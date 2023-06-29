Emotional moment dad asks daughter's stepdad to join walk down the aisle

Play Brightcove video

Andy Collins went viral when his daughter uploaded the clip to social media

A video of a Swindon man's moving gesture for his daughter on her wedding day has brought tears to the eyes of thousands of people on TikTok.

Andy Collins, 58, went viral when his daughter Macenzie, 23, uploaded a clip to the social media platform after her sister Amy's wedding.

The video shows the moment Andy approached Amy's stepdad, Jeff, and asked him to help walk her down the aisle.

Only a few people knew what Andy was planning, but the unbridled joy on Jeff's face as he took his place by Amy's side was worth keeping it a secret.

Speaking after the wedding, Andy said: "Amy suggested to me a few months ago that she might like Jeff involved as well and to be fair I was already thinking about that anyway.

"Even though I obviously love Amy as a daughter and she's like my best friend as well, Jeff's been in her life for about 20 years now.

"He loves her like a daughter. He has played a great influence on her life so I was more than happy to do it.

"Yes, I might be her biological father but Jeff has been a father figure to her as well. So for me it was only natural to do it, but he had no idea whatsoever, so it was cool."

But although Andy planned the whole thing, he was completely shocked to hear he'd gone viral on TikTok.

He saw the video at 3am one morning, while travelling to work as a train driver. So far, it has been viewed five million times, with thousands of people commenting their own wedding day experiences.

Andy said: "It's a little bit embarrassing but it's cool. When you read some of the comments, some are really nice and funny, some are really heartbreaking where brides have asked their fathers if their stepfather can do what Jeff did and they've refused."

If anyone was in any doubt of how much Andy's gesture meant, then one look at Jeff's face tells the whole story.

"I think Jeff showed quite a lot of emotion, he tried to hide some of it with his sunglasses, but you could see the deep in his face. I've got so much respect for him for being in Amy's life," Andy said.

Amy, 31, said: "Having a separated family for many can be challenging. However, having two of the most important men in my life come together and share such a personal moment together was more than I could wish for on our special day.

"To all blended families its moments like that that make it all worthwhile."