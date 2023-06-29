Concerns are growing for a missing yacht that left Devon 11 days ago.

The Minke was expected to arrive in Baltimore, Ireland, on 22 June after leaving Plymouth on the 18 June.

There has been no contact since departure, however, and as of today the boat is seven days overdue.

Portishead Coastguard Rescue Team has issued an appeal for anyone who might have seen the yacht.

It said: "The Minke is a 25ft fibreglass folkboat with a white hull and white sails. Her sail number is FB597.

"The skipper was taking part in the single-handed Jester Challenge with a plan to sail the route via the Isles of Scilly. All other vessels are accounted for.

"HM Coastguard has issued regular broadcasts and liaised with the Irish Coastguard, UK police and the RNLI."

Those with any information are urged to call the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 01326 317575.