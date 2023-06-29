Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the whale surfaced near Polzeath.

A photographer got a surprise while walking along the Cornish coast when they spotted a humpback whale.

It's the second time that a whale has been spotted in the sea near Cornwall this month.

John Garthwaite saw the mammal off the Pentire headland, near Polzeath, on Monday 19June.

It comes after a humpback was spotted near Falmouth on 5 June by Linda and Ryan Cassidy, who were sailing.

The whale spotted off the coast of Cornwall.

“It was an incredible sight to witness this beautiful creature and totally unexpected. At best we were hoping to see some dolphins so this is a real treat," Linda Cassidy said.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust said humpback whales are usually only seen sporadically in the winter months.

It encouraged the public to record any marine wildlife sightings on its ORKS app.

Cornwall's National Trust staff were also excited by the news.

Mike Simmonds, lead ranger in North Cornwall, said: "We were made aware of the sighting of a lone humpback whale at Rumps Point, on the Pentire headland, near Polzeath at 6pm on 19th June.

"The whale appeared to be hunting and breached when it reached the point at which the currents meet between Rumps Point and The Mouls, before it swam back out to open sea.

"Many thanks to member of the public John Garthwaite for sharing his footage with us - we were amazed by the response when we shared this on our North Cornwall social media channels. It's brought so many people a lot of joy.

"We regularly get reported sightings of porpoises, dolphins, puffins, peregrine falcons and Cornish Choughs, but this is the first time as far as we are aware that a humpback has been seen at Pentire."