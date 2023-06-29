A man has been charged with murder after a woman died in Portishead on Tuesday (27 June).

Gavin Nash, of Tansy Lane, has been charged with the murder of 64-year-old Lynette Nash, police say.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but is due to happen later this week.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to a property in Tansy Lane, Portishead on Tuesday after a woman was found with serious injuries. She died at the scene.

Nash, who has been remanded in police custody, will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Friday 30 June.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, the senior investigating officer, said: "This is a substantial step in what has been a very fast-paced, intensive investigation.

"Lynette's family have been informed and they continue to be offered support by our specialist family liaison officers.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the family as they come to terms with what has happened.

"We would like to thank the local community again for their patience and understanding while we carried out our investigation."