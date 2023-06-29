A man suffered two fractures to his leg after he challenged people mistreating a dog in St George Park in Bristol prompting a police probe.

Detectives say the man confronted two unknown men who were mistreating their dog in the park at around 2.45pm on Thursday 18 May.

"The suspects tripped over the man, causing serious injury to his leg, and left him on the floor," a police spokesperson said.

"The victim sustained two fractures in his leg and was taken to hospital. He has now been discharged to recover at home."

The two suspects are described as black, both with short, black braids and had a boxer/Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog that had a red/brown coat.

Officers are looking for anyone who may have seen the incident, or have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

If you can help, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223115864 to the call handler.

