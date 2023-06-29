A South African cricketer has returned to the game in Somerset just a year after suffering a brain injury that left him in a coma.

Mondli Khumalo, 21, underwent multiple operations at Southmead Hospital to save his life but has since made a full recovery.

The fast bowler, who has played for South Africa U19s, joined North Petherton Cricket Club for the season last year.

However, his play was derailed last year after an alleged assault in Bridgwater. Mondli said he has no memory being attacked on 29 May while on a night out with teammates.

He said: "It's really nice to be back. Last time I was enjoying it and then I only finished up on four games. So to come back this time and finish what I started is nice. I'm so grateful."

Mondli said his contract with his professional club in South Africa was not renewed as he took time off to recover from his injury.

He is hoping a full season at North Petherton Cricket Club can help restart his career.

Mr Khumalo said: "I wasn't going to wake up in hospital after five operations and stay at home and not do anything. I'm going to take whatever hard path I need to."

The team-mates who supported him during his recovery say they are delighted to welcomed him back.

Mr Khumalo said: "I don't take my team-mates as friends anymore, I take them as brothers."