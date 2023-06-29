Three people have been injured after a car crashed into another vehicle, railings and a garden wall following a police chase in Gloucester.

It happened on Wednesday 28 June at around 5:15pm on Painswick Road.

A Toyota Corolla, which was being pursued by officers, was involved in the collision with a Ford Galaxy.

It also hit railings, a telephone substation and a garden wall.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, where he is currently being assessed for his injuries.

A passenger in the Toyota and the driver of the Ford were also taken to the hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

No one else was injured in the collision.

A man in his 30s, from Gloucester, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving and driving with no insurance.

Painswick Road in the Matson area of the city was closed following the incident but has since reopened.