Work starts to clear tree stumps from Armada Way in Plymouth city centre

Work has begun to clean up the stumps of dozens of trees which were cut down in Plymouth city centre.

More than 100 trees were felled on Armada Way under the cover of darkness in March this year.

Only 12 trees were still standing by the time campaigners secured a High Court injunction to stop the work. Plymouth City Council has since been unable to remove the trees due to nesting birds.

However work to clear the site has now started and will continue until 9pm on Thursday 29 June. It then is expected to be completed on the morning of on Friday 30 June.

The work will entail grinding down the tree stumps to remove them before tarmacking the area and moving back fences.

The council says ecologists are at the site to carry out checks for nesting birds.

Leader of Plymouth City Council Tudor Evans said it has been "pushing forward to take control of Armada Way and sort out the current mess" since his administration took control of the council in May.

He added: “I know that local traders are frustrated at the length of time it is taking to clean it up and the impact it is having on their businesses. I absolutely share their sense of frustration.

"We have already created the cut through in the fencing, enabling people to access the shops more easily and I was always clear that the removal of the stumps should take place well before the summer holidays.

“By removing the stumps, we will be able to further pull back the fencing, enabling even more space and access to shops.

“We have said we are going to sort out the city centre and we will.”

The council says the first phase involves removing tree stumps from the footways around Mayflower Street, New George Street and Cornwall Street, tarmacking and pulling back fences.

The council says it is following methodology written by an independent ecologist to protect wildlife during the work.

It says this includes:

Two ecologists carrying out a nesting bird check before work starts to mark features where active nests are suspected within retained trees and the stacks

All stumps are to be processed in a methodical manner outside of an agreed buffer zon

Heras fencing to be moved by hand under supervision of ecologists

Councillor Evans added: “We heard loud and clear that people want these works to happen during the daytime and not at night. We know that there is high public interest in Armada Way. Therefore, we will not do this work overnight.

"I have asked officers to take all available measures to minimise the impact on nearby businesses and residents and ensure that as soon as the stumps are removed, fencing is pulled back, along with the necessary street cleansing.

“This is another step forward. We will open-up Armada Way."