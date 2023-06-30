The map for a mythical trail of unicorns that will line landmarks across Bristol and the South West this summer has been unveiled.

The app and map allow people to get involved by following the trail of unicorns, collecting stickers along the way and finding out all about the artists behind the designs.

Paper maps will be available from the Unicorn Fest shop and other locations across Bristol. Maps are priced at £1 each and all proceeds to Leukaemia CareA PDF map will also be available to download from the website as well as an interactive map on the webpage too.

The trail is in aid of raising money for Leukaemia Care and organisers have asked people to consider making a donation.

The Unicorn Fest official app was designed and built by Rocketmakers and is available to download now on Apple and Android devices.

All the proceeds from the trail are funding vital work supporting leukaemia patients. Donations can be made by scanning the QR code on a Unicorn statue. Alternatively, you can text to donate by texting the word UNICORNFEST to 70580 to donate £5.Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message, and you’ll be opting into hearing more from us. If you would like to donate but don’t wish to hear more from us, please text UNICORNFESTNOINFO instead.