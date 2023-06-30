Play Brightcove video

Glastonbury Festival may be over for another year, but festival season is only just getting started in the South West.

An award winning independent festival, Barn On The Farm is getting underway in Gloucester with a star studded line up, as well as featuring a range of up and coming stars.

Barn On The Farm 2023 is running at Over Farm, Highnam in Gloucestershire.

Headliners include The Beaches, Holly Humberstone and Gang Of Youths.

This years star studded line up for Barn On The Farm 2023. Credit: Barn On The Farm Festival

The festival is renowned for showcasing up and coming stars, with the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Gabrielle Aplin all performing in previous years.

Founder of Barn On The Farm, Josh Sanger told ITV News West Country: "Barn On The Farm is a really special place where music can really thrive.It's a place where artist and audience are not broken by a wall between them.

"It's a place where people can really come together and experience music."

The festival has been running for 12 years and has hosted world famous artists at the start of their careers.

It's been a really special place for a lot of artists to come and start off really early on, in some of the smallest stages they've ever played and then go on to headline the festival years later."

The award winning festival has been named Best Independent Music Festival in the UK

The festival prides itself on offering a platform for artists with a smaller, up and coming artists.

"You have to start somewhere and someone has to believe in you, well lots of people have to believe in you to get to the right level.

"Finding your audience is the most important thing as an artist and right here is a really wholesome place for artists to find their audience."