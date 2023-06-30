A major search is under way for a mum who disappeared near the River Avon in Wiltshire five days ago.Fiona Edson, 51, who uses a mobility scooter, left her home in Chippenham at around 1pm on Sunday 25 June and hasn't been seen since.

Fiona was wearing a khaki shirt and denim shorts. Her dark hair was being worn in a ponytail and she was wearing glasses.

Police have been concerned for her welfare since she disappeared on Sunday.Wiltshire Police, the fire service and the Wiltshire Search and Rescue (WILSAR) charity have been looking for Fiona near Monkton Park since the early hours of Monday.

Dozens of specially-trained volunteers have been involved in the hunt, as was the police helicopter - which circled the town twice on Monday - and drones.

Boats were deployed on the River Avon by WILSAR, but subsequent searches of the water couldn't go ahead after the boat sustained damage.

The inflatable craft's propeller was taken out of action when it struck a large metal object beneath the surface - thought to be a dumped trolley.

Yesterday, a human-remains detection dog was also deployed alongside the fast-flowing stretch of the river.

The dog can sniff out human scent particles emanating from the water - and then indicate the find to its handler.

Detective Inspector Mark Kent, of Wiltshire Police, asked people to "cast their minds back" to Sunday afternoon and get in touch with any information that could relate to Fiona's disappearance.

DI Kent said: “We are extremely concerned about Fiona’s welfare and we are continuing to provide support to her family as our searches continue.

"We understand Fiona left her home on her mobility scooter, although she does have limited mobility and can walk short distances."Officers have been working round the clock alongside volunteers from WiLSAR to try and locate Fiona.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who have already contacted us with information following our public appeals and we would urge anyone who was in the Monkton Park area on Sunday afternoon to cast their mind back."Did you see a woman matching Fiona’s description on a mobility scooter? What direction was she heading in? Did anything appear out of the ordinary? Any information you have, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could be vital.”Anyone with information should call Wiltshire Police on 101 and quote log number 342 of June 25 or 999 in an emergency.