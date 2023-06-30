Formula One star Lando Norris has revealed he had a number of expensive items stolen in a burglary while on holiday in Spain.

The Somerset driver was out for dinner while the theft happened at his Marbella villa.

This is the second time the Norris has been targeted by thieves in the last few years.

Previously, he was accosted by two men and had his Richard Mille designer watch stolen after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

This time, the 23-year-old was understood to be on holiday in the south of Spain for three days when the incident took place.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Norris said: “We were out for dinner and our place got robbed [sic].

“A mixture of many things were stolen. Some were expensive and some were not so expensive. It is still an ongoing investigation so I cannot say too much.”

Norris was reported to be on holiday with a group of friends, including influencer Jennie Dimova.

Dimova posted a video to her TikTok, saying: “If you are wondering why I look like that it is because our villa got robbed and everything I have ever owned – my clothes, my shoes, my bags, my jewellery – everything has been taken – and I am left with literally nothing. I cried for two hours but what can I do?”

Norris is only 11th in this season’s drivers’ championship having scored points at just three of the opening eight rounds in his under-performing McLaren machine.

The British team have brought an upgrade to this weekend’s event in Spielberg in the hope of turning their disappointing season around.