Watch Ben McGrail's report

The parents of Taunton teenager Barnaby Webber have urged people to "think about the light in a world of darkness", as they paid tribute to their son at his school.

The 19 year-old, who was killed in a knife attack whilst at university in Nottingham earlier this month spent 16 years of his life at Taunton School, where his friends, teachers and relatives gathered for a memorial.

A number of them took to the stage to talk about their memories of Barnaby and how he impacted their lives. A montage of photographs of him was also shown with songs chosen by his brother, Charlie, played during the evening.

Teacher Rob Gallimore, said: "We have all gathered here to remember the very, very, very best of us - Barney. We're here to be with Barney again.

"Barney, whose mere company was a rare gift and who brought out the very best within us.

"This is a communal act of celebration to remember what we were so fortunate to have the privilege to know and love."

Some of Barnaby's closest friends Rory O'Carroll, Owen Row, Ethan Carr and Phoebe Gray also spoke at the event, paying tribute to a young man they said "always had time for other people".

Phoebe said: "No amount of words can do you justice, but this isn’t a goodbye - this is a thank you. Thank you for that cheeky smirk, but, most importantly, thank you for the memories that each and every one of us will cherish until we’re able to see you again."

19 year-old Barnaby Webber was walking home from a night out in Nottingham when he was killed

Also speaking at the event, Barnaby's parents talked about the importance of Taunton School in his life.

His mum, Emma, said: "Barney and Taunton School have been together for more than 16 years of his life.

"We, as a family, raised this beautiful boy but you as a whole school community helped shape him and, for that, we are so, so proud and forever grateful."

She went on to talk about the huge amount of support the family has received since Barnaby's death, saying: "We have, quite literally, hundreds of cards and ones that have arrived that say things like ‘Webber family, Somerset’ and ‘Barney’s parents, who played a Bishops Hull Cricket Club in Taunton’ and they’re finding their way to our front door.

"We’ve not yet opened them but know that we will and we will read and treasure every single one."

Mrs Webber also said that they had received a card from the King and Queen offering their condolences.

Barnaby's father, David, said: "We are so proud of the young man he has become and his mantra: ‘If he liked you, he liked you.’

"In this world where there is so much darkness - think about the light and the goodness, because we certainly know that there is more out there of that than the bad stuff.

"Keep Barney in your hearts as you make your way into the world and his memory will never be gone."

Friends, relatives and teachers gathered at Taunton School to remember Barnaby's life

The event was Taunton School's chance to pay tribute to their former student, who grew up from nursery all the way to the sixth form there.

People were also encouraged to bring personal notes and memories of Barnaby which were collected to be with him during his funeral service.

A book of condolence has been available for people to sign in the chapel of the school.

Valdo Calocane has been charged with the murders of Barnaby, medical student Grace O'Malley-Kumar, from London, and Ian Coates, from Nottingham.