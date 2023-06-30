The Teignmouth Airshow is set to return for 2023 and the RAF's Red Arrows display team will take to the skies above Devon.

The three day event will see a range of other aircraft perform, from vintage classics that first flew during the Second World War to state of the art combat aircraft.

They will be joined by display teams and even wing-walkers, providing that the weather holds out.

On the ground, musicians will be performing and vintage cars will gather on the seafront.

The £85,000 event began in 2019 and is entirely funded through donations and support from the council, which organisers say makes it "one of a kind".

Below is a provisional timetable of what will be happening on the ground and in the sky, on each day of the weekend.

Friday 30th June

6:30-10:30pm - Top tribute artists will take to the stage and entertain crowds with their covers of popular music.

Covers will include George Ezra, Amy Winehouse and Take That, among others.

Devon and Cornwall Police is reminding people that if they're heading out to catch some of the artists that children and teenagers must be accompanied by an adult, and only alcohol bought from on-site vendors can be consumed in the arena area.

Teignmouth Airshow will have multiple acts perform on Friday evening in the arena area, with more to follow on the weekend. Credit: Teignmouth Airshow.

Saturday 1st July

11am - Music begins on the Den Stage with local artists and a tribute to Becky Hill.

1pm - Aircraft take to the sky

1:15pm - RAF Aerobatic display team the Red Arrows will perform above the Teignmouth seafront.

2pm - Rich Goodwin 'muscle biplanes' based on those first designed to take part in aerobatic competitions in the 1960s will take to the skies, complete with smoke systems.

The biplanes are high-powered and specially structured for performing aerial displays. Credit: Rich Goodwin.

3:20pm - The Starlings duo will then take over the show in their aerobatic aircraft.

4:20pm - Second World War iconic British bomber, the Avro Lancaster, is set to thunder over Teignmouth. PA474 is one of only two Lancasters in the world that is still able to fly, out of the more than 7,300 originally built.

The UK's only airworthy Lancaster bomber and one of only two able to fly in the world will make an appearance at Teignmouth. Credit: PA.

4:30pm - The vintage bomber will be followed by one of the RAF's current frontline multirole combat aircraft, the Eurofighter Typhoon. This aircraft has a top speed of mach 1.8, almost twice the speed of sound.

5pm - The flying will conclude with the Cirencester-based AeroSuperBatic Wing Walkers, in their iconic orange biplanes.

The Typhoon is a frontline combat aircraft in the RAF, capable of flying faster than the speed of sound. Credit: Royal Air Force.

5:30pm - A number of different artists will take to the Den Stage. Those performing include a set throwing back to the 80s, another hour dedicated to music from the 90s and a four-piece party band at 9pm. DJ Dec B will then take to the stage at 10pm and will close the night with a 'chart-topping set list'.

Sunday 2 July

10am - A classic car rally will get underway along the Upper Den Carriageway (Teignmouth Promenade). Drivers are being told it's free to enter their vintage vehicle, but they must turn up by 10am.

10:30am - Music begins again on the Den Stage with events and artists performing until 4pm.

Music on Sunday will vary from a rock choir to sea shanties, to a local dance troupe. Credit: Teignmouth Airshow.

Among those taking to the stage is a dance class for toddlers, a martial arts demo and a rock choir.

Teignmouth Airshow is a free, family-friendly event funded by donations, sponsorships and support from the local council. It is organised by a six-person committee.