A lorry ended up in a field in Wiltshire after its driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The vehicle was found by police on farmland between junctions 16 and 17 of the M4.

Wiltshire Police said the lorry had been in cruise control and veered off the motorway, into a field.

The force said the driver, who wasn't injured in the incident, was not wearing a seatbelt and fell into the footwell while he slept.

On Twitter, Wiltshire Specialist Operations said: "You can’t park there Sir.

"The issue with falling asleep when in cruise control and due to no seat belt falling into the footwell.

"Somehow no injuries caused, on the spot penalty taken."