A teenage motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Cornwall.

The young man suffered life-changing injuries in a collision on Steamers Hill in Angarrack, near Hayle, yesterday evening (29 June).

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene at around 7pm and said the crash involved a white Sym 125cc motorcycle and a red Ford Fiesta.

The motorcycle rider was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

A spokesperson for the force said: "As a result of the collision the rider of the motorcycle, a local man in his late teens, sustained serious life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

"The occupants of the other vehicle were unharmed. Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended and are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision."

The road was closed while the scene was examined but reopened at around 9pm last night.

The force ask that if anyone witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage which could help with enquiries, to call 101 and quote the log number 793 of 29.06.23.