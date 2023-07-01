Wiltshire Police have found a body in the search for a missing Chippenham woman.

The body was found this afternoon (Saturday 1 July) as part of the search for Fiona Edson.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, Fiona's family have been updated and are being supported by specialist officers. They have asked for privacy at this extremely difficult time.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with Fiona's family and friends. Formal identification will take place in due course.

“Although it is early stages, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

Fiona, 51, who uses a mobility scooter, left her home in Chippenham at around 1pm on Sunday 25 June and wasn’t seen again.

A major search was launched by emergency services earlier this week.