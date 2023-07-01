A 13-year-old girl has gone missing from Gloucester.

Chloe was last seen in Hardwicke at 7pm on Friday 30 June and hasn't returned home or been in contact with relatives, which has raised concerns for her welfare.

She is described by police as being 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build and has very long mousey brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing black jeans, a black Nike top and pink Crocs. Chloe had her hair up in a messy bun and was carrying a black padded bag with a gold chain, police said.

Officers have been conducting enquiries to locate Chloe and are now appealing for information from the public to help find her.

She is believed to frequent Kingsway and the Gloucester city centre area.

Anyone who has seen Chloe since last night, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 58 of 1 July. Please dial 999 if she is present at the time.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...