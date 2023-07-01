Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing teenage girl from Gloucester.

14-year-old Lexi has not been seen since 3.30pm on Friday 31 July in the Tredworth area of the city.

Gloucestershire Police believe she has travelled to Devon and might now be in the Totness or Tiverton area.

She is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and has long brown hair which is typically worn down.

When last seen Lexi was wearing a black and blue school jumper, black leggings and black trainers with white socks however she may have changed since.

Enquiries to find Lexi are ongoing and officers are now appealing for any information from the public that could help them find the teen.

The force is asking anyone who knows where Lexi is to call them on 101 quoting incident 367 of 30 June or dial 999 if she is present at the time.