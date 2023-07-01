Increasing concern for missing pensioner last seen in Torquay 

Police are concerned for a pensioner who has gone missing while on a trip to Torquay.

​Royston Hawkes was last seen in the Avenue Road area of Torquay on the morning of Thursday 29 June.

He is described by police as having short grey hair, of slim build and is 5ft 5ins tall. He may be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Royston is believed to have visited NatWest Bank in Union Street, Torquay, the same day.

He is known to frequent betting shops and has visited the town previously.

He left his home in south Wales on the morning of Wednesday 28 June and had not told his friends or family about his trip but had talked about visiting Torquay and the Isle of Wight with them recently.

If you have seen Royston, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 282 of 30/06/23.

