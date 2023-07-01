A man has died following a crash with a bus in Gloucestershire.

The incident happened on Friday 30 June shortly before 4.00pm in Sedbury.

Gloucestershire Police were called to Beachley Road with reports of a serious collision involving a single-decker bus and a black Audi A1.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers from Gloucestershire Police are supporting them.

Three other people involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.

Road closures were put into place for several hours covering the stretch of Beachley Road and Inner Loop Road whilst investigations took place.

The closure was lifted at around 2.30am on Saturday 1 July.

Investigating officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision and couldn't stop to get in touch online or via 101 quoting incident 363 of 30 June.