St Pauls Carnival 2023 in pictures

The carnival celebrates Afro Caribbean culture through song, art, music and movement all year round before a colourful procession through the St Pauls area of Bristol on Carnival Day.

More than 100,000 people attend the free event, which also sees dozens of performances on stages and sound systems around St Pauls.

This year, the carnival has a 'Learning from Legends' theme which has inspired attractions like the Windrush Bus which will kick off the procession.

Here's some lovely photos from the day...