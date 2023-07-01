St Pauls Carnival: What to expect from this year's 'gigantic' event

Play Brightcove video

Watch Louisa Britton's report as thousands of people descend on Bristol for St Pauls Carnival

Bristol’s streets will be jam packed today as we welcome back St Pauls Carnival after a four-year break.

The carnival celebrates Afro Caribbean culture through song, art, music and movement all year round before a colourful procession through the St Pauls area of Bristol on Carnival Day.

More than 100,000 people attend the free event, which also sees dozens of performances on stages and sound systems around St Pauls.

This year, the carnival has a 'Learning from Legends' theme which has inspired attractions like the Windrush Bus which will kick off the procession.

It’s the 75th anniversary of Windrush Day and the 60th anniversary of the Bristol Bus Boycott.

Organiser Carole Johnson said: “We’re celebrating and remembering the legends of the past.”

St Pauls has been running since 1968 and aims to bring different communities together.

Stage manager, Aysha Tailor-White said: “I remember coming when I was little. The excitement when the procession comes through, everyone having a dance at the stages - there’s a massive sense of community that comes with it.”

Jamell Ackford, producer, said: “There’s so much. [We’ve got] an array of different artists. - 99% is local talent which is great, Bristol is such a melting pot for artists and collaborations.”

Glen Crooks, is one of the people catering at the event and said: “I’m just glad it’s come back and people can have fun and i’m able to feed people.”

People from all over the UK come to the carnival, “to be entertained by us” according to artist Lorna Da-Angel.

Schools are getting involved too. Ten are taking part in the procession and are each representing a country with different costumes, dance routines, and live music.

Nia Bimkubwa is a dance instructor who has worked with the school. She said: “You’ve just got to move with it, you can’t stay still and that’s what I’ve found with the children. It’s vibrant, it’s just full of energy. And that’s who we are as Caribbean people.”

Carole Johnson said: “It’s going to be a gigantic event, a legendary one we think. We’re just so glad to be back, we just want to bring a little sunshine on the streets.”

