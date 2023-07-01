Play Brightcove video

Video report by Ken Goodwin

A terminally ill woman from Gloucester has had one of her bucket list wishes granted by a travel company.

Helen Weaver, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer, has always wanted to drive a bus. One day she got chatting to her local bus driver and told them. After this, Stagecoach stepped in to make her dream came true.

Speaking afterwards she said: "[I] really enjoyed it. Slightly different to what I was expecting with the movement of the bus, it's obviously different to a car, but once you get the hang of it it's quite nice."

The bus driver who helped organise the experience is also called Helen. She said it was a pleasure to help fix up the event.

Helen Wellbelove said: "Well I was getting all these comments saying how lovely I am, and I just looked at them and I thought they're not talking about me, that's someone else they're talking about. It still hasn't hit me.

"I did something small but it was massive for Helen Weaver and that's what makes me happy. I like to make people happy."

Bus instructor Yvette Turner said she was "impressed" with Helen's driving.

Yvette commented: "She's done remarkably well for a lady that's never driven a bus before. She had a lot of control over the bus. I was impressed.

"Passing my knowledge of information and being able to help other people achieve what they want to achieve just makes my day."

Helen wants to cram as many experiences as she can into the time she has left.

The two Helens share an emotional hug.

She is hoping that she can drive and sit in other vehicles, like a train or a tank.

Speaking of her list she said: "Hopefully being able to sit in a fire engine and maybe a police car, so that be nice, and anything else that comes along really."