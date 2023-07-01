Here’s a weather forecast for St Pauls Carnival in Bristol on Saturday 1 July.

The carnival celebrates Afro Caribbean culture through song, art, music and movement all year round before a colourful procession through the St Pauls area of Bristol on Carnival Day.

More than 100,000 people attend the free event, which also sees dozens of performances on stages and sound systems around St Pauls.

This year, the carnival has a 'Learning from Legends' theme which has inspired attractions like the Windrush Bus which will kick off the procession.

The procession will set off at 12.30pm from Portland Square and keep going until around 3pm, ending in Dove Lane. Music and celebrations will continue in the area until 10pm before afterparties then take place.

As for the weather, the Met Office says the day will be “overcast changing to sunny intervals by early evening”.

Temperature highs will be 21C, dropping to 17C by 10pm when everything is expected to start wrapping up.