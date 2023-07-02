Concerns are growing for the welfare of a man reported missing from Dawlish.

Barrington Stancombe, known as Baz, was believed to be in the Dawlish area during the evening of Saturday 1 July.

He is described as a white male, around 6ft tall and with red short hair and is believed to be travelling on foot in or around Dawlish.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 35-year-old man who has been reported missing from Dawlish.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries and searches in the area and are asking for the public to report any sightings or information which may assist."

They are asking anyone who has seen Baz or knows of his whereabouts to call the force immediately on 999 quoting log 986 of 1 July.