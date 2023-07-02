Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a report of a rape in Paignton.

The incident was reported to have taken place between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Thursday 29 June near Paignton Pier.

The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Devon and Cornwall Police who are investigating the incident want to identify the man in the pictures as they believe he can help with their enquiries.

The force is asking anyway who knows the man to contact them online or by calling 101 quoting log 511 of 30 June.

They are also urging anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage in the area of Paignton Seafront to come forward.