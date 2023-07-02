Play Brightcove video

Video report by Charlotte Gay

The skies above Plymouth came alive with colour during the city's first-ever international kite festival.

Dozens of families took part in the event designed to bring people from different cultures and nationalities together in celebration of the city's diversity.

Plymouth and Devon Racial Equality Council decided to put on the new festival as a way of doing something different but with an activity that "transcends all cultures".

Tehmina came from Exeter to celebrate the festival. Born in Pakistan she says she's "really happy that Britain is the combination of different cultures."

"I'm really happy that people are respecting the other festivals to each other and they are celebrating."

Nasrullah says he and his family used to often make paper kites for the Basant festival in Pakistan Credit: ITV News

Nasrullah has been living in Exeter for six months since coming from Pakistan as a refugee. He says kite flying in Pakistan is a "big thing" and today's activities on the hoe reminded him of the Basant festival.

"It celebrates spring with kites. The colours which appear in the ground like flowers, we try to replicate that thing in the sky with kites."

Zabisullah had never heard of Devon when he left Afghanistan. Although it is "quite different than other places, like London, Manchester" he says the best thing is "it's quiet places" and has the "best places" for children to play.

10 kite making workshops had been held across Plymouth in the run-up to the festival. Credit: ITV News

Julie Paget the strategic manager for PDREC, says "It's our way of celebrating the things that we have in common and share."

"When I have been talking to people everybody has gone, I remember flying a kite with my grandfather or father, it's great fun."

The more serious side of Julie's work with the Racial Equality Council is supporting anyone who has been a victim of racism in Devon. She says he hopes this can be a chance for people just to come and meet and "enjoy our city".

"We know that not everybody gets on together. A lot of it can be, people just don't understand and are afraid of difference. But actually, difference is good and difference is fun."