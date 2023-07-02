Tributes have been paid to former Labour MP Doug Naysmith, who has died aged 82 years old.

Dr Naysmith served as the MP for Bristol North West from 1997 to 2010 and as a city councillor for 21 years.

In a joint message, the city's Labour MPs - Darren Jones, Kerry McCarthy, Karin Smyth and Thangam Debbonaire, honoured Dr Naysmith saying he had "made a huge contribution" to Bristol and the party.

In a statement online, they said: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Dr Doug Naysmith has died today.

"Doug served as Labour Member of Parliament for Bristol North West from 1997 to 2010. Before his election to Parliament, he served Bristol as a city councillor for 21 years, as Councillor for Hillfields from 1981 until 1998 and then for Avonmouth and Lawrence Weston from 2010 until 2014. In 2014 Doug was made an Alderman of the City of Bristol.

"A proud Scotsman, Doug made a huge contribution to our City and the Labour Party.

"We will miss him and pay tribute to his decades of public service, Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Mr Jones added on Twitter that after he lost in the 2015 general election, "Doug told me to keep going and we were both delighted to have won Bristol North West back in 2017".

"He did say though, that politicians with beards earn fewer votes and advised I shaved mine off! Maybe one day."

David Drew, former MP for Stroud added: "So sad to hear. I spent many many hours in the company of Doug and saw him as one of the kindest people I’ve ever met."