A much-loved Cornish brewery which closed its doors after going into administration last year is ready to start pouring pints once more.

Skinners, based just outside Truro, has been taken over by the Goodh craft brewing company and will welcome thirsty customers back to its revamped site this weekend.

The brewery will continue to serve traditional Cornish beers. Credit: ITV News

Tapyard manager Megan O'Connor said beers such as Betty Stogs and Cornish Knocker are staying, and punters will not see too many changes.

"The name won't be changing, a lot of people have been concerned about it being taken over by a much larger company but we are a local Cornish family," Megan said.

"This is a big Cornish giant, it should never have gone. We just want to bring it back and make everyone happy again."

Several staff who used to work at Skinners are back now it has re-opened. Credit: ITV News

The lingering after-effects of Covid, and the continuing cost of living crisis, are making life tricky for hospitality businesses everywhere.

Administration came with inevitable job losses - but many of those formerly employed at Skinners have returned for another go.

Head brewer Paola Leather said returning has been 'very emotional'. Credit: ITV News

Head brewer Paolo Leather said: "It's very emotional. Skinners has always held a lot of memories for me.

"It was a challenge, but luckily, we got some of the teams that used to work here, so that was very good.

"What we want is to keep the quality and the passion, that passion for beer."