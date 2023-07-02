Play Brightcove video

A garage in Somerset is working to help people with mental health problems.

Rusty Road 2 Recovery, in Bridgewater, is a working garage but the difference is that everyone that works there has mental health struggles.

Lisa Dunbar set it up when her husband was struggling after the loss of their two children. Scott Dunbar said: “I just wanted to join them, so it saved my life and it saved my marriage. You come in here and whatever you’re doing, you’re occupied.”

Lisa said by setting up the garage people can have as much or as little involvement as they want - there’s no time limit. There’s also lunch included so everyone can sit down together for a meal and chance to talk.

She said: “This place has kept my husband alive, that’s the biggest impact you can have I think - reducing suicide rates. Show people there is life with mental health and you can be productive, you’re not on the shelf."

Jules Allen also comes to the garage and said he can “relax, have a brew, chat about anything with like-minded people”.

He said it’s “totally outstanding” what Rusty Road 2 Recovery does.

Hayley Newbury said: “Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed some days, but this place does make it worthwhile.”