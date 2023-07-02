A man in his 30s has died following a crash on the A30 near Yarcombe.

The incident, involving a white Ford Fiesta, happened on Saturday 1 July.

The man from Somerset was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by police officers.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The police would like to thank the public for their patience while the road was closed to allow for an investigation by specialist officers.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has dashcam footage is requested to call police on 101 quoting log 354 of 1st July 2023."

The road was closed in both directions for several hours whilst an investigation took place.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know