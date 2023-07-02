A Somerset animal sanctuary has launched a desperate appeal for help - after running out of kitten food.

Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary is currently caring for dozens of baby cats at its rescue centre in Barrow Gurney. But the sanctuary has now run completely out of kitten food and is appealing to the public to step in and help.

In a post online, the animal sanctuary said: “We have lots of kittens in at the moment and their hungry tummies are eating 120 pouches a day.

“We have now completely run out of kitten food. We would be super grateful if our wonderful supporters are able to help us out with keeping these hungry kitties fed.

“These little tummies would be very appreciative if you may be able to pop a box in your shopping trolley on your next shop. The kitties will be so appreciative of anything you can donate to keep them happy and healthy.”

The kittens are getting through 120 pouches a day Credit: Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary

Those wanting to help can also order from the charity’s Amazon wish list here and it will be delivered directly to the sanctuary.

Holly Hedge homes around 800 animals a year and it costs around £600,000 a year to keep the sanctuary running - much of which comes in via fundraising.

It also has its own charity shop to raise funds. People can take donations of kitten food to the sanctuary and drop them in the boxes at reception or pop them into the charity shop in Nailsea.

There are also food donations bins at the Co-Op at Long Ashton, Bishopston and College Green, Bristol, One Stop Bristol (Queen Charlotte Street) and Yate.