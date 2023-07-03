Actor and comedian Ben Miller turns his hand to writing children's books

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben Miller's studio chat with Sabet Choudhury and Kylie Pentalow

You may know him from hit television programmes such as Death in Paradise and Bridgerton, but actor and comedian Ben Miller has also launched a series of children's books.

He told ITV News West Country how he came to writing: "I love reading to my kids, that's kind of how it started.

"I wrote a story for my eldest son, just to sort of read to him, and that developed into my first book and I've kept going really."

His latest book, 'Once Upon A Legend', is set in Wiltshire: "I love writing about magical things in the real world - I got very inspired by the Marlborough Mound next to Silbury and then I heard there was another barrow called The Giants Grave near Pewsey."

Miller is inspired by myths and legends: "Turns out that the mound is a giant in disguise - there's a fantastic legend that these barrows are actually sleeping giants from a time of King Arthur."

"I thought wouldn't it be a fantastic idea to write a story about a boy who attends a slightly old fashioned school and at night he brings this giant to life and has an adventure."

Writing is not only for children but an outlet for himself: "It's for me and that's a really important part of children's stories, you're also writing for the parents, you're also writing for yourself, you're also in a weird way writing for yourself as a child - the stories you would have loved to have read when you were little."

Miller moved to the Gloucestershire nearly 10 years ago and said he "could never go back" to London.

"I feel so lucky that I made the move nearly ten years ago now, and I feel very embedded into the countryside now."