Bristol Harbour Festival returns this month with some of the city's biggest acts already confirmed.

With five different stages to enjoy, there will be something for everyone at this year's festival, which runs from Friday 14 July - Sunday 16 July.

Organisers have been working around the clock to put together a packed line-up of music, circus performances and children's entertainment.

The Circus Playground, Harbour View and the Music Quarter, programmed by local legend Tony Benjamin - will take over the city’s harbour.

Here's what you can look forward to this year.

Harbour View, Lloyds Amphitheatre

The well-known amphitheatre has been named Harbour View for this year's festival and will offer a food court with tunes from Access Creative College, Ujima Radio and BCFM Radio.

Access Creative College will lead the amphitheatre stage, kicking off on Saturday at noon with singer-songwriter, Sadie Gledson, who promises to bring a range of genres including pop, electronic and alternative.

Homegrown talent will take to the stage on Saturday with notable acts including Marns, a singer-songwriter fusing acoustic soul, RnB, EDM House and more.

A few in the crowd might also recognise from her appearance in BBC One’s Bristol-based comedy The Outlaws.

On Sunday, Bristol-based indie bands Monday at Five and Lakedown, will begin at 12pm.

They'll be followed by Bristol’s DJ Fitz - one of the most versatile House and D&B DJs in the city.

He has almost a decade of experience on the decks and has spun records in every venue possible, from pubs to festivals.

Harbour View will be the ideal spot to relax, listen to great music and look out across Bristol’s iconic floating harbour.

Bristol's Queen Square packed as hundreds of people take in the festival entertainment Credit: ITV News

Music Quarter at Queen Square, programmed by Tony Benjamin Presents

Bristol Harbour Festival legend Tony Benjamin will be curating the main stage at this year’s celebration. He has been working with the event for almost two decades.

The main stage will open on Friday from 5pm to 10pm with all-female DJ troupe, Booty Bass, who will provide a smooth, hip-hop soundtrack to Friday Night in the Square.

From noon on Saturday, festival-goers can catch an array of artists like the silky Afro-Brazilian rhythms and vocal harmonies offered by all-female group Safrole..

Saturday will be headlined by Da Fuchaman’s Fire Blaze Band, the latest talent to emerge from Bristol’s thriving reggae scene.

On Sunday, the Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir, fresh from the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival, will mark the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush arriving in Britain at this year's event.

Bristol’s fun-loving favourite, Doreen Doreen, will be performing from 5pm in what promises to be unforgettable viewing for anyone yet to see the band perform live.

The crowd will be waved off from this year’s event by the experienced hands of one of Bristol’s longest-serving DJs, John Stapleton, and his eclectic great taste in music.

People enjoying Bristol Harbour Festival in previous years

On The Water, Bristol Harbourside

The historic Floating Harbour will offer a range of spectacles celebrating Bristol's rich history with free, family-friendly activities on the water’s edge.

A hip-hop, soul funk and disco party will be held on the MV Balmoral Friday from 7:30pm, hosted by the Caravan Collective.

The family fun kicks off on Saturday beginning with the Young Shipwrights Boat Race, which pits 100 model boats made by primary school children against each other.

This is followed by the legendary Cardboard Boat Race where teams battle it out to bring their handmade vessels home!

British Freestyle Jetski champion, Jack Moule will be performing a masterclass on how to look cool on the water, performing big air backflips, barrel rolls, twists and jumps.

Circus Playground, College Green

College Green will host a myriad show-stopping entertainers at this year’s festival - ranging from daredevil stunts and circus performers to comedy shows and children’s entertainment, courtesy of Bristol’s very own Cirque Bijou.

The circus team will transform the green into the ideal spot for families to enjoy thrilling performances and a place for children to join in on the fun.

Cabaret and street entertainment veterans, Jones and Barnard will be stage comperes across both Saturday and Sunday.

The duo are renowned for their wit, charm and a trunk full of a variety of tricks.

On stage, contortionists, comedy sketch shows, world-record jugglers, dance groups and acrobatics will perform throughout the day.

Meanwhile, circus workshops will be held off-stage on College Green as visitors can explore The Bee Garden, a bubble walkabout or play some Crazy Golf.

The festival’s fan-favourite baby racing will also take place at both 12:30pm and 4:30pm to close out the first day on the playground.

Jones and Barnard will return on Sunday with Bendy Bendini and his sword-swallowing performance, a cultural performance from the Bristol 4 Tibet Community, a trapeze duet from Johnny and Tilly and much more.

Jelli Shack, Millennium Square

Jelli Records have curated an acoustic programme offering people a chill-out beach bar at Millennium Square, which will become the Jelli Shack.

A selection of the city’s finest will perform in the square on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Show Choir will get things underway on Saturday from noon by singing songs from smash hit West End favourites as well as lesser-known off-Broadway gems, all a capella.

The collective will be followed by the Windrush Reggae Choir before acts like 80s dance trio Gold Fever and musical enigma, Karen Swan and her Creatures band.

Sunday will continue with Break Out Voices, a 60-member strong community choir based in Windmill Hill, singing a capella renditions of classic pop and rock hits.

Award-winning five-piece band, Terraplanes, will add its high energy rhythm and blues sound to proceedings before Chai for All’s classy, jazz-tinged renditions of Yiddish songs.

Jamaican band Onika Venus will close the Jelli Shack with a tracklist featuring reggae-based, soulful ballads.

Bristol Harbour Festival is part of Bristol 650, a year-long celebration to mark 650 years since Bristol gained independent county status.

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol said: "Today we're announcing the line-up for the city's largest festival which we're proud to be able to keep free for everyone.

"There is such a great variety of music on offer, and with local hip hop artists to the Windrush Choir, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

"We’re also excited to be welcoming over 250 vessels into the harbour for the weekend. This festival programme is a fantastic showcase for Bristol’s renowned creativity and talent.”