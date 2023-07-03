Police are very concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Camborne.

Martin Tallamy, 56, was last seen in Truro on 18 June but has not been seen or heard from at the usual places he frequents since then.

Devon and Cornwall Police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking the public to look out for him and report any sightings.

Martin is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded jumper, a hi-vis jacket, camouflage trousers, and black walking boots. He was carrying an orange backpack.

He has links to Launceston as well as Camborne and Truro.

Anyone who has any information or knows of Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via 999, quoting log number 441 of 20/06/23.