All traffic was held on the M5 motorway near Exeter this afternoon (3 July).

Motorists were halted after a multi-vehicle crash between junction 30 for Sidmouth Road and junction 29 for Honiton Road.

Inrix reported that traffic was held at 1.20pm.

Road cleared - 3.30pm

The incident has now cleared.

Recovery work ongoing - 3pm

Inrix said: "M5 Northbound exit slip road partially blocked due to recovery work and multi-vehicle accident at J30 A376 Sidmouth Road (Exeter / Service Areas).

"Traffic is coping well. Lanes two and three (of three) are closed as the start of the exit slip."

Cars on hard shoulder - 2.30pm

The latest Inrix update said: "M5 Northbound exit slip road partially blocked due to multi-vehicle accident at J30 A376 Sidmouth Road (Exeter / Service Areas).

"Traffic is coping well.Lanes two and three (of three) are closed as the start of the exit slip, there are three cars on the hard shoulder and some in the live lanes."

Lanes closed - 1.45pm

An M5 northbound exit slip road is partially blocked, with queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident at J30 A376 Sidmouth Road.

Lanes two and three (of three) are closed as the start of the exit slip, there are two cars on the hard shoulder and some in the live lanes.

