More than 3,000 drivers have been caught speeding by new cameras across Devon and Cornwall in two weeks.

The four new cameras have been in operation for 15 days and have already detected 3,280 speeding offences.

These cameras are not like typical speed cameras as they can monitor both directions of traffic at the same time.

Where are the cameras?

The A376 Exeter Road

Ashburton Road

St Annes Chapel

Drakeswalls

One of the cameras has been activated 120 times a day within the first two weeks while another detected a driver travelling at 73mph on a 30mph road.

The cameras were installed due to the problems with collision and speeding vehicles which had prompted numerous complaints to local councils and police from residents.

“Speed is one of the Fatal Five"

Adrian Leisk, head of road safety for Devon & Cornwall Police and chair of the Vision ZeroSouth West enforcement group, said: “Speed is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ contributory factorsto serious and fatal collisions.

"Travelling too fast means you have less time and space to react and significantly increases your risk of serious or fatal injuries in the event of a crash. The higher the speed, generally the worse the severity of injury.

“We are taking this opportunity to point out the location of the camera systems and to explain that they will record excess speeds in both directions.

"Unlike older technology, they do not need painted lines on the road, or loops sunk into the road surface. They also use infra-red low light technology so will not ‘flash’ like the legacy systems."

He added: “The cameras are set to go live during the next week, so please take this as advanced warning and don’t get caught out.

"The aim is very clearly to encourage drivers to change behaviour and slow down. It’s that simple. Success for us is detecting the least number of offences at these sites.

“Where we have installed these systems recently, the overwhelming majority of driversdetected are local people so please spread the message to your friends and family.”

“Speed limits are there for a reason".

Speaking about the new cameras near Gunnislake, councillor Connor Donnithorne, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said: “As a key transport route, there are limits to the engineering options available to make changes to the highway.

“Speed limits are there for a reason. This isn’t making life difficult for motorists, orgenerating income - it’s about protecting road users and the communities that live aroundbusy routes.

“I would much rather drivers respected speed limits in place to protect residential areas than for speed cameras or highway changes to force them into it.

"But where there are issues, we will work with communities to assess the need and possible solutions.”