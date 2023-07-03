A rider was injured after a loose dog spooked her horse, knocking her off.

She was riding across Bear Hill in Rodborough, Stroud, at around 11.45am on Saturday 24 June when an Alsatian-type dog ran up in what was described as an aggressive manner.

This spooked the horse, causing it to run away and the rider fell off in the process.

She sustained minor injuries and the horse was later found more than a mile away, also with minor injuries.

PC Melanie Campbell said: "This incident is a reminder to all dog owners to keep their dogs under control, especially around horses, whether out on a hack or in a field.

"This incident could have had a different outcome for both the rider and the horse and it's lucky they weren't seriously injured."

Anyone who witnessed what happened or knows the owner of the dog is asked to come forward.

Information can be provided to police online by completing this form and quoting incident 378 of 24 June.