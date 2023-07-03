12-year-old Louis Gaonac'h from Woodmancote in Gloucestershire has just completed a 5,600 mile cycle ride over 18 months to raise money to attend the World Scout Jamboree.

The Jamboree, taking place in South Korea in 2023, is held every four years.

The event involves over 40,000 scouts from all over the world coming together to promote cultural exchange, friendship and adventure.

After gaining a place, Louis was faced with £4,000 fundraising target to be able to go on the trip.

He came up with the idea of sponsorship for cycling the distance from his home in Gloucestershire to the Jamboree camp over 5,600 miles away in South Korea.

“I didn’t realise what a huge challenge it actually was. I certainly hadn’t realised how much of my life would be taken up with it” he said in hindsight.

Finally, on 25 June 2023, 575 days after he first started, Louis completed his final miles having already reached his fundraising target. Credit: Catherine Gaonac'h

On 28 November 2021, he began his challenge, having worked out he would need to cycle roughly 10 miles every day for 18 months to reach the target on time.

Through the winter most rides involved a turbo trainer in the garage linked up to a website that tracked his progress from home to the Jamboree site, crossing 11 countries and 2 continents.

Day in day out he clocked up his 10 miles including rides in the Gloucestershire countryside with his dad and along the Brittany coast near his French grandparents.

School and sporting commitments meant that the majority of the distance was covered in the garage on the trainer.

He said: "Being on the bike in the garage just became part of my routine. I did it without thinking about it. But when it was very cold or very hot outside it was more difficult”.

The final third of the challenge meant crossing the entire length of China. Street view images were rare but sometimes Louis’ virtual journey found him in cities of skyscrapers or bustling markets.

Finally, on 25 June 2023, 575 days after he first started, Louis completed his final miles having already reached his fundraising target.

In a month’s time Louis will be making the journey for real – in a plane this time – and then the long awaited Jamboree adventure will begin.

"The jamboree is so close now…it’s quite daunting but exciting at the same time. It’s going to be amazing,” he added.