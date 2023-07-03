A serving Devon and Cornwall Police officer will appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.

Police Constable Simon Mitchell, 41, from Bideford, is charged with sexual assault.

The charges relate to an incident reported to have happened in June 2022 in police premises at Middlemoor, Exeter. PC Mitchell was not on duty at the time.

He was initially arrested and bailed in September 2022.

PC Mitchell has been suspended from duty since his initial arrest.