Two owls have been rescued after nesting under the Pyramid Stage at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue, based in Somerset, said it received two calls that these little owls had been found under the famed stage.

The first owl chick was discovered under stage left during the Guns N'Roses set. Then a day later, a second chick was also spotted there.

They've been named Axl and Slash after the band's lead vocalist Axl Rose and lead guitarist Saul Hudson, better known as Slash.

Axl and Slash were transferred to Secret World Wildlife Rescue from the local RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre.

In a post online, Secret World Wildlife Rescue said: " Both Axl and Slash are now in an. outside aviary at Secret World.

"Although a little camera shy are both doing well, no signs of them exhibiting their musical talent yet though! "This is a good example of how wildlife is having to adapt to live alongside humanity in a modern world."