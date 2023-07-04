Two lanes of the M5 southbound have been closed following a crash this morning (4 July).

The incident is reported to have happened between junctions J22 and J23 with that area of the motorway affected.

Traffic is building between the exits for Puriton and Burnham-on-Sea.

According to National Highways the collision is expected be cleared between 7:45am and 8am.

Google traffic is also reporting heavy congestion on the M5 as a result of the crash.

At this stage, it is unclear how many vehicles have been involved in the incident and if anyone has been injured.

Updates to follow...

7:30am - all lanes re-opened

National Highways said all lanes have now re-opened between J22 and J23.

"There is a 25 minute delays with three miles of congestion on the approach.

"A second incident on the northbound c arriageway between J22 and J21 has also cleared."

7:15am - traffic stopped

There has been another crash on the M5 northbound between J22 and J21 (Weston-super-Mare).

Inrix has reported: "Traffic has been stopped due to a collision. Traffic officers are in process of clearing the carriageway."There is a 20 minute delay with 2 miles of congestion on the approach."

7am - van and HGV crash

National Highways said the collision involved a van and an HGV. Two of three lanes remain closed on the M5 southbound between J22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and J23 (Puriton).

"There is significant barrier damage which will require repairs. There is a 30 minute delay with 3 miles of congestion on the approach."