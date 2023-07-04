A man has been airlifted to hospital after suffering life-changing injuries following a single-vehicle crash.

The man, who is in his 20s, was riding a Kawasaki motorbike in Devonport on 3 July.

He crashed at the junction of Vivid Approach and Endurance Court at around 9:10pm.

Devon and Cornwall Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: " As a result of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle, a local man in his 20s, sustained life changing and potentially life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

"The road was closed while officers investigated the scene. It was reopened at around 4.45am."

Officers are asking witnesses to come forward, including anyone with dashcam footage. If you can information, call 101 and quote log 975 of 3/7/23.