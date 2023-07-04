Head coach Duncan Ferguson has left Forest Green Rovers just months after taking over - and on the eve of their first preseason friendly.

The former Premier League player and Scotland International striker took over from Ian Burchnall on 26 January this year - and had signed a five year contract.

The 51-year-old was unable to prevent the Nailsworth-based club from being relegated back to League Two.

Ferguson led the club to victory in one game out of the 18 he oversaw, when Forest Green beat Sheffield Wednesday. But he also was in charge as the they drew three games and lost 14.

Announcing his surprise exit on Tuesday 4 July, Forest Green's chairman, Dale Vince, said: "It’s been a privilege to work with Dunc these last few months and this was a very difficult decision to make.

"I’m grateful to Dunc for joining us in such difficult circumstances and for all of his hard work at the club.

"But I feel this is overall the right decision for everyone and I wish Dunc well in his next coaching role."

He added: "We are parting as friends. You can’t ask for much more than that."