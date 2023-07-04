A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman near Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for information to help with their enquiries.

Officers believe the pair were involved in a verbal altercation in the Kings Chase Shopping Centre in Kingswood at around 3.50pm on Wednesday 21 June.

They are believed to have walked to the Lidl carpark where the man is alleged to have punched the woman causing her to fall to the floor.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault. He has been released under police investigation.

The force is appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to make contact to aid in the investigation.

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223146692.