A party on a riverbank in Totnes was broken up by police after a teenager fell unwell.

Police, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and the ambulance service attended a gathering on Saturday (July 1) at the Dartington Hall Estate after a teenager starting fitting.

Locals estimated that around "300 teenagers" attended the party before it was broken up by officers.

Police were called to the incident by the ambulance service at around 10pm after the teenager fell ill. They were taken to hospital before being discharged a short while later.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were contacted by the ambulance service just after 10pm Saturday, July 1, following reports of an unwell teenager who was part of a large group of youths who had gathered near the riverbank of the Dartington Estate, Totnes.

"Ambulance reported that one teenager had been fitting at the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment and was discharged a short while later.

"Officers attended to safely disperse the gathering and to make sure there were no wider policing issues that needed addressing.

"Due to the numbers at the gathering and the fact it was late at night, officers were supported by NPAS to ensure that no persons were left undiscovered in the area. All were moved on safely."